DZ Bank Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Sell

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXP. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

AXP stock opened at $186.23 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $188.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

