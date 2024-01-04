DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DZS Stock Performance

Shares of DZSI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,117. DZS has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of DZS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DZS by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DZS by 551.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DZS by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

