Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 143,060 shares.The stock last traded at $57.09 and had previously closed at $56.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $575.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

