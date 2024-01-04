EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 714,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,803,000 after buying an additional 81,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,837,000 after buying an additional 198,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGP opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.06. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $145.32 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

