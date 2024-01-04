Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $233.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Eaton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

