Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

ETN stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.07. 257,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,071. Eaton has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $241.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.21. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

