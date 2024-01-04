Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Stock Position Cut by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC owned about 0.43% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 56.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 187.6% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 91,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0434 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $213,801.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 814,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 133,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,598 in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

