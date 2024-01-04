Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 167.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Featured Stories

