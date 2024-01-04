Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
