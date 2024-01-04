Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $184,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETX remained flat at $17.56 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,384. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

