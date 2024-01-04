Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETJ opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 124,935 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.