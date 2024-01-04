Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 172,948 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

