Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

EVT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

