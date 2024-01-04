Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
EVT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.