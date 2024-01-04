Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth $510,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,787,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,824. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

