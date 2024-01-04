Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
