Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
