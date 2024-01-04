Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $227,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

