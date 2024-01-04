Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETB opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $167,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.