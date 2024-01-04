Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ETB opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
