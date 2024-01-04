Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

