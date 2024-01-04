Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- It’s official, BYD has overtaken Tesla as the EV king
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analysts expect Bank of America stock to rally 55%
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.