Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
