Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETY. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

