Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
