Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

