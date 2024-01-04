Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EXG opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

