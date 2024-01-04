EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EchoStar by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $36,090,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

