Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV's holdings in Boeing were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.01. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

