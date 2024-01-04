Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 430 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,922,000 after buying an additional 2,008,820 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $33.56. 734,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

