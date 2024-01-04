Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,289,000 after purchasing an additional 98,591 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.60. 2,672,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.