Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.18. 142,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,115. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $165.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.