Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $303.54. 335,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,465. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

