Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

WFC stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,089,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,450,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.