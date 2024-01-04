Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 2,163 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 93,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.