Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 373 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 657,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,359. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.