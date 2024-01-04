Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes $1.02 Million Position in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.40% of Southern California Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Southern California Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of BCAL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. Southern California Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

