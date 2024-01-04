Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $10.05

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $10.30. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 17,704 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics
In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $89,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan C. Fox purchased 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,970.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $89,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
