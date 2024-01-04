Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in December

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 123,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

See Also

