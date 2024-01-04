Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $617.63 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $586.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $585.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.