Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.96. Embraer shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 200,468 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Embraer Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

