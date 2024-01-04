Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.3% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $95.54. 324,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,001. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

