Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s 10th Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,580 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 2.2% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 1,030,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,972. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

