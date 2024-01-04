Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Endava Price Performance
NYSE DAVA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.77. 51,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,495. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
