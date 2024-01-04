Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Short Interest Update

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

Enhabit Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Enhabit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EHAB stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 46,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,120. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Recommended Stories

