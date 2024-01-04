Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enovis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $55.55 on Thursday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,242,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Enovis by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

