Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after buying an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 1,441,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.