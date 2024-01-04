Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 498,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Envestnet by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 395,213 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,846,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Envestnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 190,747 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

