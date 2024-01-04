Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,820,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 37,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,676,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 134,826 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 880.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 247,650 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,606. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOSE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOSE

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.