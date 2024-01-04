EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Up 4.9%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $296.89 and last traded at $296.55. Approximately 29,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 324,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.62.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.51.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

