Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 6,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQNR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.