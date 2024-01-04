Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ETRN
Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equitrans Midstream
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.