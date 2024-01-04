Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETRN

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.