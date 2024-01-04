Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 574,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 1,377,441 shares.The stock last traded at $37.65 and had previously closed at $37.91.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

