Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FLRAF opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Essentra has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.25) to GBX 265 ($3.37) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

