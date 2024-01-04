Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,486 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.