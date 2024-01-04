Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 270 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $253.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $255.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day moving average is $240.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

