Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

